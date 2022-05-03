Rattler Midstream: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rattler Midstream RTLR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rattler Midstream missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $4.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rattler Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.24
|0.25
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.22
|0.21
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|100.79M
|108.84M
|107.21M
|98.96M
|Revenue Actual
|99.83M
|96.57M
|101.13M
|98.81M
