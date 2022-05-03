Rattler Midstream: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rattler Midstream RTLR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Rattler Midstream missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $4.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rattler Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.24 0.25 0.20 EPS Actual 0.24 0.22 0.21 0.16 Revenue Estimate 100.79M 108.84M 107.21M 98.96M Revenue Actual 99.83M 96.57M 101.13M 98.81M

