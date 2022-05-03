Recap: Delta Apparel Q2 Earnings

Delta Apparel DLA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delta Apparel beat estimated earnings by 89.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $23.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delta Apparel's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.56 0.62 0.60 EPS Actual 0.51 0.96 1.01 0.62 Revenue Estimate 109.00M 109.40M 108.00M 108.20M Revenue Actual 110.75M 114.73M 118.67M 108.63M

To track all earnings releases for Delta Apparel visit their earnings calendar here.

