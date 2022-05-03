Recap: Delta Apparel Q2 Earnings

Delta Apparel DLA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Delta Apparel beat estimated earnings by 89.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $23.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Delta Apparel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.56
|0.62
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.96
|1.01
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|109.00M
|109.40M
|108.00M
|108.20M
|Revenue Actual
|110.75M
|114.73M
|118.67M
|108.63M
