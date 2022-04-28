Recap: Summit Finl Q1 Earnings

Summit Finl Gr SMMF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Summit Finl Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $2.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Summit Finl Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.83 0.78 0.85 EPS Actual 0.95 0.92 0.80 0.80 Revenue Estimate 28.28M 32.80M 28.83M 29.36M Revenue Actual 34.78M 32.60M 31.53M 31.23M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.