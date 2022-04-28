Recap: Summit Finl Q1 Earnings

Summit Finl Gr SMMF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Summit Finl Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $2.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Summit Finl Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.83
|0.78
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.92
|0.80
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|28.28M
|32.80M
|28.83M
|29.36M
|Revenue Actual
|34.78M
|32.60M
|31.53M
|31.23M
To track all earnings releases for Summit Finl Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews