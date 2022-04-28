Recap: Shyft Group Q1 Earnings

Shyft Group SHYF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Shyft Group beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $8.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 13.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shyft Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.54
|0.53
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.63
|0.53
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|232.48M
|247.60M
|228.20M
|192.66M
|Revenue Actual
|277.30M
|272.62M
|243.98M
|197.89M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Shyft Group management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.75 and $1.41 per share.
