Arch Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Arch Resources ARCH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arch Resources missed estimated earnings by 0.23%, reporting an EPS of $13.08 versus an estimate of $13.11.

Revenue was up $510.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.19 which was followed by a 1.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arch Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 12 5.77 0.81 -0.41 EPS Actual 13.19 4.92 1.66 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 691.50M 509.87M 359.37M 320.27M Revenue Actual 805.70M 594.41M 450.39M 357.54M

