Arch Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Arch Resources ARCH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arch Resources missed estimated earnings by 0.23%, reporting an EPS of $13.08 versus an estimate of $13.11.
Revenue was up $510.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.19 which was followed by a 1.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arch Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|12
|5.77
|0.81
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|13.19
|4.92
|1.66
|-0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|691.50M
|509.87M
|359.37M
|320.27M
|Revenue Actual
|805.70M
|594.41M
|450.39M
|357.54M
To track all earnings releases for Arch Resources visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews