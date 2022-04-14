QQQ
Recap: Rite Aid Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 4:38 PM | 1 min read

Rite Aid RAD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 191.07%, reporting an EPS of $-1.63 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was up $148.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 7.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.48 0.22 -0.76
EPS Actual 0.15 -0.41 0.38 -0.78
Revenue Estimate 6.32B 6.21B 6.21B 5.80B
Revenue Actual 6.23B 6.11B 6.16B 5.92B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

