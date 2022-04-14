Recap: Rite Aid Q4 Earnings

Rite Aid RAD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 191.07%, reporting an EPS of $-1.63 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $148.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 7.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.48
|0.22
|-0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|-0.41
|0.38
|-0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|6.32B
|6.21B
|6.21B
|5.80B
|Revenue Actual
|6.23B
|6.11B
|6.16B
|5.92B
