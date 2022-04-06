Recap: Schnitzer Steel Q2 Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Indus reported in-line EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was up $183.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.71 2.08 0.99 EPS Actual 1.58 1.81 2.20 1.51 Revenue Estimate 857.06M 782.07M 807.75M 597.10M Revenue Actual 798.12M 845.62M 820.72M 600.11M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Indus management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.33 and $1.38 per share.

