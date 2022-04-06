Recap: Schnitzer Steel Q2 Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schnitzer Steel Indus reported in-line EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.38.
Revenue was up $183.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schnitzer Steel Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.76
|1.71
|2.08
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|1.58
|1.81
|2.20
|1.51
|Revenue Estimate
|857.06M
|782.07M
|807.75M
|597.10M
|Revenue Actual
|798.12M
|845.62M
|820.72M
|600.11M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Schnitzer Steel Indus management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.33 and $1.38 per share.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.