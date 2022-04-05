AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): The Winning Streak Continues

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.



AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC traded today at a new 12-month high of $157.76. Approximately 207,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation defies analysts with a current price ($157.42) 4.7% above its average consensus price target of $150.02.

Over the past year, AmerisourceBergen Corporation has traded in a range of $111.34 to $157.76 and is now at $157.42, 41% above that low.

AmerisourceBergen is a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler engaged in the sourcing and distribution of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail-order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. Along with McKesson and Cardinal Health, the three compose well over 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Through bolt-on acquisitions, the company has expanded into international wholesale in Europe (Alliance Healthcare). AmerisourceBergen provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health).

