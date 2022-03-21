Tencent Music Enter Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tencent Music Enter Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was down $83.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tencent Music Enter Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.1
|0.09
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.1
|0.11
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|1.23B
|1.26B
|1.20B
|1.28B
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|1.24B
|1.19B
|1.28B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings