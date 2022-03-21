 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tencent Music Enter Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 4:27pm   Comments
Share:
Tencent Music Enter Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tencent Music Enter Gr beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $83.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tencent Music Enter Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.1 0.09 0.12
EPS Actual 0.09 0.1 0.11 0.12
Revenue Estimate 1.23B 1.26B 1.20B 1.28B
Revenue Actual 1.21B 1.24B 1.19B 1.28B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Clocks 9% Revenue Decline In Q4
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall; Crude Oil Surges Over 4%
Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 21, 2022
Tencent Music's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings