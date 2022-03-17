 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: JOANN Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: JOANN Q4 Earnings

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JOANN beat estimated earnings by 12.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was down $105.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.19% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (JOAN)

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
Earnings Preview For JOANN
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings