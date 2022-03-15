Recap: Surgalign Holdings Q4 Earnings

Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Surgalign Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $4.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Surgalign Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.12 -0.13 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 -0.12 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 22.28M 24.80M 23.39M 26.10M Revenue Actual 20.55M 24.83M 23.29M 26.19M

