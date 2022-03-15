Recap: Surgalign Holdings Q4 Earnings
Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Surgalign Holdings reported in-line EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $4.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Surgalign Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|22.28M
|24.80M
|23.39M
|26.10M
|Revenue Actual
|20.55M
|24.83M
|23.29M
|26.19M
