Opiant Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Opiant Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 1200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $3.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64 which was followed by a 9.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Opiant Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.71
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.31
|-0.66
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|10.21M
|8.20M
|5.29M
|9.20M
|Revenue Actual
|16.34M
|11.26M
|6.39M
|9.92M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings