Opiant Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:16pm   Comments
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 1200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $3.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64 which was followed by a 9.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Opiant Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08   -0.71 0.07
EPS Actual 0.56 0.31 -0.66 -0.16
Revenue Estimate 10.21M 8.20M 5.29M 9.20M
Revenue Actual 16.34M 11.26M 6.39M 9.92M

