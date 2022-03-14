CECO Environmental: Q4 Earnings Insights

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CECO Environmental beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $10.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CECO Environmental's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 0.09 0.10 EPS Actual 0.01 0.09 0.09 0.16 Revenue Estimate 81.30M 76.34M 73.56M 78.43M Revenue Actual 79.98M 78.68M 71.89M 82.93M

