CECO Environmental: Q4 Earnings Insights
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
CECO Environmental beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $10.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CECO Environmental's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.09
|0.09
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|81.30M
|76.34M
|73.56M
|78.43M
|Revenue Actual
|79.98M
|78.68M
|71.89M
|82.93M
