Recap: Drive Shack Q4 Earnings
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Drive Shack beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $10.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Drive Shack's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.13
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-0.15
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|74.09M
|67.93M
|61.41M
|55.71M
|Revenue Actual
|76.37M
|73.88M
|61.09M
|60.29M
