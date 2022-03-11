 Skip to main content

Summit Wireless: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 7:24am   Comments
Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Summit Wireless beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Summit Wireless's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.28 -0.30 -0.36
EPS Actual -0.21 -0.42 -0.33 -0.32
Revenue Estimate 2.01M 1.21M 1.26M 930.00K
Revenue Actual 1.81M 1.58M 1.15M 1.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

