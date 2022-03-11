Summit Wireless: Q4 Earnings Insights
Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Summit Wireless beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Summit Wireless's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.28
|-0.30
|-0.36
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.42
|-0.33
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|2.01M
|1.21M
|1.26M
|930.00K
|Revenue Actual
|1.81M
|1.58M
|1.15M
|1.00M
