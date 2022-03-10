 Skip to main content

Neovasc: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:58pm   Comments
Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neovasc beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $245.12 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.

