Recap: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Q4 Earnings
Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xeris Biopharma Holdings missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $14.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 9.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.37
|-0.30
|-0.34
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.39
|-0.41
|-0.30
|-0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|11.03M
|9.54M
|7.47M
|8.21M
|Revenue Actual
|11.04M
|8.84M
|8.05M
|7.09M
