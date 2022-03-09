Fiesta Restaurant Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fiesta Restaurant Gr missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $59.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fiesta Restaurant Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.11 -0.03 0.06 EPS Actual -0.09 0.13 0.01 0.07 Revenue Estimate 88.02M 156.49M 139.61M 148.10M Revenue Actual 88.59M 157.51M 144.74M 148.90M

