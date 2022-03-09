Fiesta Restaurant Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fiesta Restaurant Gr missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $59.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fiesta Restaurant Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.11
|-0.03
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.13
|0.01
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|88.02M
|156.49M
|139.61M
|148.10M
|Revenue Actual
|88.59M
|157.51M
|144.74M
|148.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings