Recap: ChromaDex Q4 Earnings
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ChromaDex beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $2.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ChromaDex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.08
|-0.12
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|17.17M
|17.16M
|16.68M
|15.36M
|Revenue Actual
|17.31M
|17.70M
|14.68M
|15.45M
