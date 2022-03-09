Recap: ChromaDex Q4 Earnings

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ChromaDex beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $2.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ChromaDex's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.08 -0.09 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.08 -0.12 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 17.17M 17.16M 16.68M 15.36M Revenue Actual 17.31M 17.70M 14.68M 15.45M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.