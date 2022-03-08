Recap: Manitex International Q4 Earnings

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manitex International missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $8.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manitex International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.01 0.11 -0.01 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 49.80M 51.65M 45.80M 40.45M Revenue Actual 50.94M 60.05M 47.17M 45.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.