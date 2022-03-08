Recap: Manitex International Q4 Earnings
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Manitex International missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $8.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Manitex International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.11
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|49.80M
|51.65M
|45.80M
|40.45M
|Revenue Actual
|50.94M
|60.05M
|47.17M
|45.18M
