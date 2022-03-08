 Skip to main content

Desktop Metal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:40am
Desktop Metal: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Desktop Metal missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $48.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 14.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Desktop Metal's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.09 -0.12 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.10 -0.08 -0.25 -0.16
Revenue Estimate 28.63M 19.07M 9.42M 9.31M
Revenue Actual 25.44M 18.98M 11.31M 8.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

