Desktop Metal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Desktop Metal missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $48.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 14.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Desktop Metal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.08
|-0.25
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|28.63M
|19.07M
|9.42M
|9.31M
|Revenue Actual
|25.44M
|18.98M
|11.31M
|8.40M
