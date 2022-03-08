Recap: Voyager Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Voyager Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 146.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Voyager Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.73
|-0.67
|-0.66
|-0.56
|EPS Actual
|-0.67
|-0.80
|-0.58
|-0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|2.14M
|6.39M
|6.99M
|13.32M
|Revenue Actual
|1.50M
|1.36M
|6.50M
|6.54M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News