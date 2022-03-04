Recap: Hibbett Q4 Earnings

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hibbett missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $6.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.42 2.77 1.37 EPS Actual 1.68 2.86 5 1.40 Revenue Estimate 360.63M 320.89M 412.92M 378.42M Revenue Actual 381.72M 419.26M 506.86M 376.83M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Hibbett management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.18 and $1.25 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -2.8% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Hibbett, a bearish signal to many investors.

