 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Hibbett Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 6:49am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Hibbett Q4 Earnings

 

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hibbett missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $6.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.57 1.42 2.77 1.37
EPS Actual 1.68 2.86 5 1.40
Revenue Estimate 360.63M 320.89M 412.92M 378.42M
Revenue Actual 381.72M 419.26M 506.86M 376.83M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Hibbett management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.18 and $1.25 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -2.8% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Hibbett, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HIBB)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Jobs Report In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2022
Earnings Preview: Hibbett Sports
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com