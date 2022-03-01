 Skip to main content

Ferro: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:57pm   Comments
Ferro (NYSE:FOE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ferro beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $6.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

