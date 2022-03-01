PetIQ: Q4 Earnings Insights

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PetIQ missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $32.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PetIQ's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.73 0.14 -0.1 EPS Actual 0.08 0.65 0.39 -0.1 Revenue Estimate 194.60M 304.72M 210.19M 146.05M Revenue Actual 210.53M 271.01M 254.35M 164.21M

