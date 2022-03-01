PetIQ: Q4 Earnings Insights
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PetIQ missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $32.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PetIQ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.73
|0.14
|-0.1
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.65
|0.39
|-0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|194.60M
|304.72M
|210.19M
|146.05M
|Revenue Actual
|210.53M
|271.01M
|254.35M
|164.21M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
