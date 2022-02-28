 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg's Earnings: A Preview

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.39 -0.41 -0.45
EPS Actual -0.43 -0.42 -0.40 -0.27
Price Change % -0.96% 1.72% 5.49% -0.4%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg were trading at $25.45 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (CERE)

Cerevel's Acute Anxiety Candidate Shows Encouraging Action In Healthy Volunteers
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Larimar Plunges On Extension Of Clinical Hold, ImmunityBio Gains On Positive Data, Adcom Test Awaits Avenue Therapeutics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings