Recap: Zogenix Q4 Earnings
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Zogenix missed estimated earnings by 11.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.98 versus an estimate of $-0.88.
Revenue was up $18.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zogenix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.97
|-0.94
|-1.02
|-1
|EPS Actual
|-1.04
|-1.05
|-1
|-1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|22.33M
|17.08M
|12.33M
|7.29M
|Revenue Actual
|22.61M
|18.79M
|13.68M
|8.50M
