Recap: Zogenix Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 10:42am   Comments
Recap: Zogenix Q4 Earnings

 

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zogenix missed estimated earnings by 11.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.98 versus an estimate of $-0.88.

Revenue was up $18.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zogenix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.97 -0.94 -1.02 -1
EPS Actual -1.04 -1.05 -1 -1.26
Revenue Estimate 22.33M 17.08M 12.33M 7.29M
Revenue Actual 22.61M 18.79M 13.68M 8.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

