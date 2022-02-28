Recap: Zogenix Q4 Earnings

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zogenix missed estimated earnings by 11.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.98 versus an estimate of $-0.88.

Revenue was up $18.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zogenix's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.97 -0.94 -1.02 -1 EPS Actual -1.04 -1.05 -1 -1.26 Revenue Estimate 22.33M 17.08M 12.33M 7.29M Revenue Actual 22.61M 18.79M 13.68M 8.50M

