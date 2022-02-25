 Skip to main content

Recap: Rubius Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 8:21am   Comments
Recap: Rubius Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

 

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rubius Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.61 versus an estimate of $-0.59.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

