Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights
Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $98M Of 3 Stocks
Earnings
Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04.
Revenue was up $154.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biohaven Pharma Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-2.40
|-2.74
|-2.82
|-2.97
|EPS Actual
|-1.91
|-2.62
|-2.97
|-2.69
|Revenue Estimate
|128.40M
|78.13M
|40.63M
|28.23M
|Revenue Actual
|135.74M
|92.93M
|43.82M
|35.11M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News