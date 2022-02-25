Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04.

Revenue was up $154.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biohaven Pharma Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -2.40 -2.74 -2.82 -2.97 EPS Actual -1.91 -2.62 -2.97 -2.69 Revenue Estimate 128.40M 78.13M 40.63M 28.23M Revenue Actual 135.74M 92.93M 43.82M 35.11M

