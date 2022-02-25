Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q1 Earnings
Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Canadian Imperial Bank beat estimated earnings by 13.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $2.86.
Revenue was up $554.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian Imperial Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.78
|2.23
|2.23
|2.23
|EPS Actual
|2.68
|3.20
|2.85
|2.75
|Revenue Estimate
|3.98B
|3.40B
|3.40B
|3.40B
|Revenue Actual
|4.03B
|4.12B
|3.92B
|3.81B
