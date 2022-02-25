 Skip to main content

Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 6:45am   Comments
Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q1 Earnings

 

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank beat estimated earnings by 13.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $2.86.

Revenue was up $554.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian Imperial Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.78 2.23 2.23 2.23
EPS Actual 2.68 3.20 2.85 2.75
Revenue Estimate 3.98B 3.40B 3.40B 3.40B
Revenue Actual 4.03B 4.12B 3.92B 3.81B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

