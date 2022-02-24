Apollo Medical Hlgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apollo Medical Hlgs beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $18.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 18.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apollo Medical Hlgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.21
|0.22
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.28
|0.30
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|178.00M
|170.90M
|171.74M
|164.50M
|Revenue Actual
|227.12M
|175.64M
|176.06M
|176.78M
