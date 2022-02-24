Apollo Medical Hlgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apollo Medical Hlgs beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $18.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 18.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apollo Medical Hlgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.21 0.22 0.18 EPS Actual 0.74 0.28 0.30 0.27 Revenue Estimate 178.00M 170.90M 171.74M 164.50M Revenue Actual 227.12M 175.64M 176.06M 176.78M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.