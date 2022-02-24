Addus HomeCare: Q4 Earnings Insights
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Addus HomeCare beat estimated earnings by 5.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $28.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Addus HomeCare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.89
|0.73
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.90
|0.74
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|225.77M
|216.83M
|209.39M
|197.78M
|Revenue Actual
|216.66M
|217.89M
|205.30M
|196.00M
