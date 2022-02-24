NantHealth: Q4 Earnings Insights
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NantHealth missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NantHealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|17.00M
|16.60M
|18.33M
|18.68M
|Revenue Actual
|14.36M
|16.09M
|16.17M
|18.64M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
