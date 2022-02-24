NantHealth: Q4 Earnings Insights

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NantHealth missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $2.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NantHealth's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.09 -0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.08 -0.09 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 17.00M 16.60M 18.33M 18.68M Revenue Actual 14.36M 16.09M 16.17M 18.64M

