Recap: Everbridge Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:53pm   Comments
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Everbridge beat estimated earnings by 72.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $27.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 12.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Everbridge's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.23 -0.11 0.02
EPS Actual 0.05 0.03 0.18 0.03
Revenue Estimate 94.25M 83.91M 75.63M 72.54M
Revenue Actual 96.75M 86.65M 82.21M 75.61M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Everbridge management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.22 and $0.26 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 580.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Everbridge, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

