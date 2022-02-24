Recap: Ambac Financial Group Q4 Earnings

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ambac Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 68.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.51.

Revenue was up $35.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.98 which was followed by a 6.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ambac Financial Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.53 -0.53 -0.68 EPS Actual 0.53 -0.30 0.59 0.08 Revenue Estimate 56.90M 57.60M 53.50M 49.00M Revenue Actual 51.00M 49.00M 129.00M 88.00M

