Recap: Ambac Financial Group Q4 Earnings
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ambac Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 68.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.51.
Revenue was up $35.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.98 which was followed by a 6.62% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ambac Financial Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.45
|-0.53
|-0.53
|-0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|-0.30
|0.59
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|56.90M
|57.60M
|53.50M
|49.00M
|Revenue Actual
|51.00M
|49.00M
|129.00M
|88.00M
