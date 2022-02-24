 Skip to main content

Recap: CareDx Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CareDx missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $20.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 27.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CareDx's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.02   0.02
EPS Actual 0.07 0.11 0.14 0.08
Revenue Estimate 74.05M 67.55M 61.05M 55.51M
Revenue Actual 75.59M 74.19M 67.40M 58.64M

