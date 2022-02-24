Recap: CareDx Q4 Earnings
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CareDx missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $20.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 27.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CareDx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.11
|0.14
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|74.05M
|67.55M
|61.05M
|55.51M
|Revenue Actual
|75.59M
|74.19M
|67.40M
|58.64M
