 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: VMware Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:11pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: VMware Q4 Earnings

VMware (NYSE:VMW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VMware beat estimated earnings by 2.54%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.97.

Revenue was up $237.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VMware's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.54 1.64 1.73 2.05
EPS Actual 1.72 1.75 1.76 2.21
Revenue Estimate 3.12B 3.10B 2.98B 3.23B
Revenue Actual 3.19B 3.14B 2.99B 3.29B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (VMW)

Where VMware Stands With Analysts
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022
Where VMware Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings