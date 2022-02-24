Recap: VMware Q4 Earnings
VMware (NYSE:VMW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
VMware beat estimated earnings by 2.54%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $1.97.
Revenue was up $237.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VMware's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.54
|1.64
|1.73
|2.05
|EPS Actual
|1.72
|1.75
|1.76
|2.21
|Revenue Estimate
|3.12B
|3.10B
|2.98B
|3.23B
|Revenue Actual
|3.19B
|3.14B
|2.99B
|3.29B
