Rent-A-Center: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:06pm   Comments
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rent-A-Center missed estimated earnings by 32.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.61.

Revenue was up $454.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 18.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rent-A-Center's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.50 1.35 1.11 1.02
EPS Actual 1.52 1.63 1.32 1.03
Revenue Estimate 1.18B 1.14B 953.23M 712.94M
Revenue Actual 1.18B 1.19B 1.04B 716.49M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Rent-A-Center management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.65 and $0.8 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -32.87% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Rent-A-Center, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

