Recap: Global Blood Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 20.35%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-1.13.
Revenue was up $14.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 10.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Global Blood Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.11
|-1.19
|-1.01
|-0.94
|EPS Actual
|-1.13
|-1.12
|-1.21
|-1
|Revenue Estimate
|53.70M
|43.84M
|43.00M
|39.03M
|Revenue Actual
|52.05M
|47.55M
|39.04M
|41.30M
