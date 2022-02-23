 Skip to main content

Recap: Global Blood Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 20.35%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-1.13.

Revenue was up $14.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 10.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global Blood Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.11 -1.19 -1.01 -0.94
EPS Actual -1.13 -1.12 -1.21 -1
Revenue Estimate 53.70M 43.84M 43.00M 39.03M
Revenue Actual 52.05M 47.55M 39.04M 41.30M

