Recap: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:29pm   Comments
Recap: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biomarin Pharmaceutical reported in-line EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was up $2.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.11 -0.10 -0.19
EPS Actual -0.20 0.07 0.09 0.12
Revenue Estimate 435.32M 448.79M 446.45M 440.23M
Revenue Actual 408.74M 501.69M 486.03M 452.12M

