Recap: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings
Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Biomarin Pharmaceutical reported in-line EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.32.
Revenue was up $2.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.11
|-0.10
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|0.07
|0.09
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|435.32M
|448.79M
|446.45M
|440.23M
|Revenue Actual
|408.74M
|501.69M
|486.03M
|452.12M
