Schweitzer-Mauduit: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:26pm   Comments
Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schweitzer-Mauduit beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 15.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schweitzer-Mauduit's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.79 0.87 0.61
EPS Actual 0.82 0.90 1.02 0.77
Revenue Estimate 344.70M 301.20M 272.10M 270.20M
Revenue Actual 383.60M 377.80M 288.20M 279.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings