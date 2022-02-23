Schweitzer-Mauduit: Q4 Earnings Insights
Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schweitzer-Mauduit beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 15.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schweitzer-Mauduit's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.79
|0.87
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.90
|1.02
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|344.70M
|301.20M
|272.10M
|270.20M
|Revenue Actual
|383.60M
|377.80M
|288.20M
|279.40M
