Earnings Outlook For Casa Systems
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 9:16am   Comments
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Casa Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Casa Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Casa Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.11
EPS Actual -0.05 0.01 0.11 0.27
Price Change % -9.39% -9.08% -16.01% 24.88%

Stock Performance

Shares of Casa Systems were trading at $3.96 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

