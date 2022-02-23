Recap: LL Flooring Holdings Q4 Earnings
LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LL Flooring Holdings beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $18.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LL Flooring Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.24
|0.24
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.41
|0.34
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|289.00M
|299.57M
|293.12M
|296.51M
|Revenue Actual
|282.23M
|301.38M
|283.45M
|304.21M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
