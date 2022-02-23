Recap: LL Flooring Holdings Q4 Earnings

LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LL Flooring Holdings beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $18.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LL Flooring Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.24 0.24 0.50 EPS Actual 0.29 0.41 0.34 1.06 Revenue Estimate 289.00M 299.57M 293.12M 296.51M Revenue Actual 282.23M 301.38M 283.45M 304.21M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.