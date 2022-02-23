 Skip to main content

Recap: LL Flooring Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 6:36am   Comments
Recap: LL Flooring Holdings Q4 Earnings

 

LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LL Flooring Holdings beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $18.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LL Flooring Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.30 0.24 0.24 0.50
EPS Actual 0.29 0.41 0.34 1.06
Revenue Estimate 289.00M 299.57M 293.12M 296.51M
Revenue Actual 282.23M 301.38M 283.45M 304.21M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

