Hims & Hers Health: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:02pm   Comments
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hims & Hers Health missed estimated earnings by 114.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $43.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.99% drop in the share price the next day.

 

