Redfin: Q4 Earnings Insights

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Redfin beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $398.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Redfin's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.2 -0.33 -0.34 0.04 EPS Actual -0.2 -0.29 -0.37 0.11 Revenue Estimate 539.72M 455.23M 253.27M 233.52M Revenue Actual 540.07M 471.31M 268.32M 244.52M

