Redfin: Q4 Earnings Insights
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Redfin beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $398.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Redfin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.2
|-0.33
|-0.34
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.2
|-0.29
|-0.37
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|539.72M
|455.23M
|253.27M
|233.52M
|Revenue Actual
|540.07M
|471.31M
|268.32M
|244.52M
