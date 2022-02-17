Recap: R1 RCM Q4 Earnings
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
R1 RCM reported in-line EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $70.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at R1 RCM's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.07
|-0.03
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.06
|-2.37
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|373.37M
|343.42M
|339.19M
|315.21M
|Revenue Actual
|379.70M
|353.40M
|342.60M
|328.40M
