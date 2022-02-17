Recap: R1 RCM Q4 Earnings

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

R1 RCM reported in-line EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $70.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at R1 RCM's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.07 -0.03 0.05 EPS Actual 0.05 0.06 -2.37 0.13 Revenue Estimate 373.37M 343.42M 339.19M 315.21M Revenue Actual 379.70M 353.40M 342.60M 328.40M

