Recap: VistaGen Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VistaGen Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $44.30 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VistaGen Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.30 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 260.00K 380.00K 230.00K 210.00K Revenue Actual 358.00K 354.10K 441.90K 313.60K

