Tufin Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tufin Software TUFN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tufin Software beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $4.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 6.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tufin Software's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.31 -0.27 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.22 -0.27 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 26.17M 23.14M 22.82M 29.91M Revenue Actual 28.02M 25.74M 21.36M 30.95M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.