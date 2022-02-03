Recap: Evans Bancorp Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Evans Bancorp EVBN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evans Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.01, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evans Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.96 0.95 0.78 EPS Actual 1.27 1.15 0.89 1 Revenue Estimate 21.92M 21.76M 21.19M 19.82M Revenue Actual 23.32M 22.77M 21.16M 21.23M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.