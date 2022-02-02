Change Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Change Healthcare CHNG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Change Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.34, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $80.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Change Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.44 0.36 0.30 EPS Actual 0.35 0.41 0.42 0.34 Revenue Estimate 837.36M 858.48M 840.53M 783.86M Revenue Actual 826.76M 867.86M 855.16M 785.14M

